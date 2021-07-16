Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

BOOT stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 2.97. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.56.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 6,892 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $508,629.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,666 shares in the company, valued at $122,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

