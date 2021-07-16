Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,007 shares of company stock valued at $19,269,366 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.16 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.59.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

