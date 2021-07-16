Bradford Crutchfield Sells 17,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $3,171,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $3,258,730.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $2,291,260.00.

Shares of TXG opened at $170.05 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

