Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to announce $11.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.71 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $10.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $45.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.21 billion to $46.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.05 billion to $48.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,362,000 after buying an additional 575,652 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,908,911,000 after buying an additional 1,317,978 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after buying an additional 4,786,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,199,000 after buying an additional 332,418 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

