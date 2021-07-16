Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRMK. JMP Securities began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

BRMK stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.