Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Christopher John Perry Sells 12,621 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE BR opened at $170.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $171.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.