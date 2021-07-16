Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to post $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

KMX opened at $131.26 on Friday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 31,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $4,054,032.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,147.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,808 shares of company stock worth $26,239,617. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.