Brokerages Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce sales of $2.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the highest is $2.91 billion. DaVita also reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 1,723.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of DaVita by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

DVA traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,871. DaVita has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $129.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

