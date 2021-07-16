Brokerages Anticipate Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

DFFN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 59,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,290. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFFN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,978 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 106,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 444,351 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

