Brokerages Anticipate Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HYLN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

HYLN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.81. 2,753,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,842. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,472,856 shares in the company, valued at $401,608,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,032,625 over the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hyliion by 14.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

