Brokerages Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to Announce $2.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $1.67. Masonite International reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,643,000 after buying an additional 434,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,869,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,253 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,293,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 107,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $110.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

