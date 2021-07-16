Brokerages Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will report sales of $14.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $12.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $64.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $70.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $96.13 million, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $105.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,575. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $198.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $81,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.