Brokerages Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target at $131.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.77.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

DTE Energy stock opened at $115.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.48. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.45 and a 52 week high of $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,078,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,413,000 after purchasing an additional 236,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 76.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after purchasing an additional 857,858 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

