Brokerages Set M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) PT at $3.20

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGPUF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $3.20 price objective on M&G and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

M&G stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

