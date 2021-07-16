Brokerages Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) PT at $26.89

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

