Brokerages Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) PT at $102.00

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCOR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.96. 4,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,868. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $99.25.

In related news, Chairman Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 47,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $3,994,842.03. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 21,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $1,763,270.07. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,723 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,267.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.