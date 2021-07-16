Brokerages Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) PT at $177.63

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SITE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,481 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,050. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

SITE stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $168.64. 3,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,821. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $110.41 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

