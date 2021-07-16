Brokerages Set Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Target Price at GBX 1,302.56

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,302.56 ($17.02).

VTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Vistry Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

In related news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,259 ($16.45) per share, with a total value of £6,949.68 ($9,079.80). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 575 shares of company stock worth $724,314.

VTY opened at GBX 1,170.50 ($15.29) on Friday. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,253.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.