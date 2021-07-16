Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price at $322.19

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.19.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.
NASDAQ:WIX opened at $277.97 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $213.12 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.26.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
