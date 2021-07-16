Brokers Issue Forecasts for Topcon Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Topcon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS TOPCF opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47. Topcon has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

