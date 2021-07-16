Brokers Offer Predictions for Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCRX. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $147,845.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,801. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

