Brokers Set Expectations for Canon Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Canon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Canon has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Canon in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canon in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Canon by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canon by 51.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

