Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 136.1% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 134,283 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 47.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.9% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 306,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,718,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 124.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 76,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $220.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.43. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $221.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.