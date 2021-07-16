Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,570 shares of company stock worth $2,770,155. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

PEG opened at $61.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.