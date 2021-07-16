Brown Advisory Inc. Has $223,000 Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKG stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.47.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

