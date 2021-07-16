Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $202,000 in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,601,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after acquiring an additional 431,113 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after acquiring an additional 64,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after buying an additional 271,547 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $109.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.36. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.