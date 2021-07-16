Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $325,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 352.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4,230.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $128.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.62. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $134.08.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.