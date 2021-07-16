Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,554 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $32.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.04. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.