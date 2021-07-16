Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 14,000 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atlas by 62.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Atlas by 759.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 563,449 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 888.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlas alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of ATCO opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. Atlas Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.