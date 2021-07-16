Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $176.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $114.83 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.03.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

