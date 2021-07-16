BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Market Capitalization Hits $18.39 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $18.39 million and approximately $37,527.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00037569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00102400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00144772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,435.04 or 1.00225140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

