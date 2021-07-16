BWS Financial Comments on Ubiquiti Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.67 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.79.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

UI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $297.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.64. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $401.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.