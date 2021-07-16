Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Up 298.3% in June

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,084,900 shares, an increase of 298.3% from the June 15th total of 272,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Calibre Mining from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Calibre Mining in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.