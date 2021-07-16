Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calibre Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$1.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$2.80. The stock has a market cap of C$590.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$103.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.2783133 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

