California State Teachers Retirement System Has $307.57 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,603,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 26,783 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $307,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.79. 31,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $94.64 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

