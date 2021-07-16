California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,752,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $234,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 493,671 shares of company stock valued at $68,992,295. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ICAP lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.17. 123,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,359,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.