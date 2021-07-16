California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,727,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,355 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Mastercard worth $615,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 729,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 7.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Mastercard by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 144,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 9.9% during the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $35,488,018. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $387.33. The stock had a trading volume of 34,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.58. The company has a market cap of $383.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

