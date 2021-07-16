Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $6.30

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.17. Canaan shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 17,643 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Canaan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $945.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 4.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.76.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. Canaan had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at $75,615,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at $41,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at $35,673,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 63,705.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after buying an additional 1,674,179 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $8,739,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

