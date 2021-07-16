Canaccord Genuity Boosts Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $36.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of BCYC opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,286.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,370. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,654,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 139,917 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $23,896,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $15,628,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

