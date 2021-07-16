Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) to Hold

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

NYSE:FNV opened at $153.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.88. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

