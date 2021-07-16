Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. CSFB upped their target price on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.38.

Canada Goose stock opened at C$50.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.80. The firm has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$29.30 and a one year high of C$62.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$554,200.00.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

