Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$58.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.40.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$42.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$50.39 billion and a PE ratio of 22.68. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.77 and a 1-year high of C$46.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total value of C$398,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,512,606.87. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,830,804. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

