Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Update

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the June 15th total of 286,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNBX remained flat at $$0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 120,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,812. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19.
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
