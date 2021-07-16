Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Update

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the June 15th total of 286,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNBX remained flat at $$0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 120,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,812. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on developing and marketing bioinformatic delivery systems for cannabinoids, personalized medicine therapies, and procedures based on cannabis originated compounds and bioinformatics tools.

