Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Up 97.4% in June

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NUGS traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 496,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,762. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07.
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile
