Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Up 97.4% in June

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NUGS traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 496,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,762. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures engages in the cultivation of marijuana products in the United States. It incubates, develops, and partners within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

