Capital One Financial Comments on Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRG. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 211.92, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

