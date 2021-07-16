Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 5,729 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 500,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,417,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,262,000. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 88,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ACWV opened at $104.47 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.10.

