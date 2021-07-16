Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 889.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after buying an additional 656,662 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after buying an additional 284,658 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after buying an additional 639,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,034,000 after buying an additional 718,916 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

