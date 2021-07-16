Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 83,830 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after buying an additional 531,978 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SLB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.61.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $28.73 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.