Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 673.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,530,000 after buying an additional 1,494,483 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,155,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,829,000 after acquiring an additional 609,321 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,614,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,922,000 after acquiring an additional 287,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,583,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,434,000 after acquiring an additional 266,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $112.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.84. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $116.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.