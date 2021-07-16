Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 10,642 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 243.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $181.86 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $121.92 and a twelve month high of $190.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.69.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

